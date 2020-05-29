San Bernardino Court Houses Partially Reopen Big Bear and Needles Will be Later

BIG BEAR NEWS – SAN BERNARDINO – The San Bernardino Superior Court will reopen clerk’s offices with the exception of Big Bear and Needles starting on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Big Bear and Needles are scheduled to reopen in late June or early July.



Court proceedings and hearings will begin to resume between June 1 and June 8.



A number of new procedures and protocols have been put into place, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all court users during this time.



Please visit the COVID-19 page to get additional information on court safety protocols and schedules for reopening by court location and litigation type.