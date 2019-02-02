San Bernardino County Seeks to Fill Board and Commission Vacancies

ONTARIO, CA – San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman announced he is accepting applications from residents throughout San Bernardino County to fill vacancies in various boards, commissions and committees to support county government activities.

“These organizations provide advice, oversight and governance to a wide variety of departments and operations within the county, and allow members of the public to become involved in the local government process,” noted Hagman. “I’m personally very grateful to all those who take the time to apply and to serve, and review every application carefully.”

Currently the are openings for the following countywide boards, commissions and committees: Assessment Appeals Board, Building and Safety Appeals Board, Emergency Medical Care Committee, Equal Opportunity Commission, In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission, Inland Empire HIV Planning Council, Physically Disabled Access Appeals Board, San Bernardino County Health Center Governing Board, Senior Affairs Commission, and the Treasury Oversight Committee.

The above listed boards are all countywide appointments that the Supervisor will make as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. There is also one Fourth District specific opening for the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Board of Trustees.The qualifications to serve on any of these boards, commissions or committees are available at: http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/OtherServices-bcc-BoardRoster.aspx. If you are interested in applying for any of these openings, please fill out the application found at: http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/NewBCCApp.aspx. Please apply prior to March 1, 2019 so that these boards can be filled and carry on with providing services to the residents of the County.