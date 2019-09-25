San Bernardino County Brings Reliable Water to Historic Pioneertown

Pioneertown, CA – On Friday, September 20th, the Pioneertown community had a ribbon cutting ceremony for a County pipeline project that will bring safe and reliable drinking water to historic Pioneertown, which was established in 1946 as an Old West movie set and resting spot for filmmakers and movie crews. Local groundwater contains naturally occurring uranium, arsenic and fluoride. The pipeline will bring in water from a well four miles away in Yucca Valley. The celebration of this event was preceded by live music, remarks from Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe and Pioneertown Community Leaders, and followed by no-host food and beverages at the world-famous Pappy + Harriet’s.