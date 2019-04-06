Rotary Club’s Eagles of Excellence Awards

The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake recognized five community members at the distinguished 2019 Eagles of Excellence Awards on May 30th. Eagles of Excellence recipients are selected on the basis of individuals who exhibit a very high caliber of professionalism, enthusiasm, strong work ethic and commitment to service in this community. To the crowd of 117 attendees, event coordinator, Pam Scannell, described the Eagles of Excellence Awards as the most prestigious award in the Big Bear Valley. This year’s honorees each demonstrated traits worthy of excellence. Cliff Fowler and Dave Johnson were recognized for outstanding service as Rotarians. Jim Ortiz was recognized for 30 years of community service to the United States Adaptive Recreation Center. Johnny Wells was recognized for his vocational service as a member of the Masonic Lodge and Jay Hartwick was recognized posthumously for his community service projects with Rotary and Citizens on Patrol. His wife, Shirley accepted the award on his behalf.