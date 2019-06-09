Rock-fall Barrier Installation on SR 330 To Begin Monday With 12 Day Full Closure

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation are set to begin a rock fall barrier project on State Route 330 near Running Springs. This project will remove rock debris from the slope, excavate and reduce slope size and install a rock-fall barrier at Postmiles 37 and 39.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9, a full closure will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Manned closures will be set at Highland Avenue near SR-210 and Live Oak Drive near Running Springs. The detour routes will be State Route 18 and State Route 38 during this closure.

Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation. Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.