Ring Video Captures Images of Male Subject Shooting Into Trees

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on August 11, 2020, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a Ring video that captured what appeared to be an armed male subject walking around the back yard of the residence, shooting into trees. Multiple patrol units responded to the house in the 300 block of S. Brewer Way in Big Bear City and conducted extensive area checks. At that time, no subjects matching the description of the male in the video were located.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., information was received from an employee of a local rental management company who saw the video on social media and the male subject was recognized as a tenant who was currently renting a cabin in the same neighborhood where the Ring video was captured. Based on community assistance and social media, deputies were able to make contact with the man at the rental cabin. Deputies determined the male subject used a BB gun to shoot at squirrels from the reporting party’s property. The replica handgun was seized and a report was prepared for review by the District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the male.

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station appreciates the diligence and cooperation of local residents to keep our community safe.