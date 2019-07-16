Retirement of City Manager Jeff Mathieu Announced

Jeff Mathieu

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA — After 13 years proudly serving as the City of Big Bear Lake’s City Manager, Jeff Mathieu anticipates retiring prior to the end of the year, but the exact timing of his departure will depend upon the transition of his replacement. Mathieu came to Big Bear Lake in 2006 after an earlier 31 year management career primarily with the City of Santa Monica and the City of Long Beach.

Mathieu’s been responsible for numerous capital projects that have greatly improved the City’s overall infrastructure, such as major street improvements, constructing new trails, upgrading parks and adding the City’s iconic Boulder Bay Park. Mathieu and his team revitalized the Village “L” creating one of the City’s most popular attractions including additional parking and public facilities. The City’s next major project, the Moonridge Corridor, has grown and benefited from his leadership. Under his guidance voters approved Measures Y and YY in 2008, which provided for a 2% increase in Transient Occupancy Tax strictly reserved for visitor recreation and infrastructure improvements. His foresight and conservative fiscal management was also instrumental in helping the City withstand the Great Recession downturn.

His leadership style and work ethic helped create a strong and talented City workforce. He also created strong relationships with regional, state and federal agencies that have proved useful over the years in gaining support and in grant funding.

When asked to reflect upon Jeff’s time with the City, Mayor Randall Putz stated, “Jeff’s retirement is bittersweet. Jeff’s significant contribution to the stability and effectiveness of our City will no doubt last long past his departure. On behalf of the citizens, and the City family, I want to pass along a heartfelt thank you for the many ways he has helped us all as an exceptional public servant.”



Mayor Pro Tem Rick Herrick expressed his appreciation for Mathieu’s leadership as follows: “Jeff took on and completed, within budget and on time, countless City-wide enhancement projects, which I am personally so grateful for. His management style and ability to gather the best and brightest talent is truly his most significant contribution to our town. Thank you Jeff, you helped make our small mountain town a better place to live, work and play.”

Councilmember Bill Jahn, David Caretto and Bob Jackowski echoed these sentiments. “It has been my distinct pleasure” stated Dave Caretto, “to work with Jeff Mathieu as a member of the City Council during the last 9 1/2 years. Councilmember Bill Jahn, who was Mayor when Mathieu was hired in 2006 said “ I can honestly say I have never met a City Manager with Jeff’s talents, nor can I think of anyone who cares more about his City.”

The City Council is responsible for determining when and how to fill the vacancy that will be created by Jeff Mathieu’s retirement. Council will discuss this topic at a Special Meeting to be scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

