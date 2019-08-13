Big Bear Residents Can Sign Up to Receive Emergency Alerts Via Text

Big Bear, CA – During an emergency, the public needs life-saving information quickly. The Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS), commonly known as reverse 9-1-1, can be a mountain resident or visitor’s quickest way to be notified in an emergency. To receive notification on a cell phone or Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone, it must be registered with San Bernardino County.

TENS uses the region’s 9-1-1 database to alert residents of life-threatening emergencies. The San Bernardino County database is updated every six months. The 9-1-1 database only includes landline phones, so other numbers must be registered. To register your phone go to the San Bernardino County website TENSregistration.

When the County deems it necessary to activate TENS, it will call the numbers in the 9-1-1 landline database in the affected area. A separate alert will go out via text message to the cell phones of those who have signed up for these alerts. In addition, a call will also be placed to any VoIP numbers that have been registered. The TENS system is TTY and TDD capable, however residents who use these devices are encouraged to enter their numbers using this feature so that the County can ensure they receive a message appropriate for their device.

“The TENS system is one tool in advanced warning systems,” states Fire Chief Jeff Willis. “Since many households do not have landlines these days, I encourage all cell phone owners to register their phone numbers and enhance the overall safety of the Big Bear community.”

Be prepared BEFORE disaster strikes! Emergency service agencies utilize multiple ways to notify residents of impending danger, but residents should not wait for or rely exclusively on any single notification system. If you are concerned about your safety and welfare, please evacuate.