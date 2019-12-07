Residential Fire in Baldwin Lake Knocked Down Quickly

Big Bear, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on Parkway Drive in Baldwin Lake at approximately 2:07 p.m., on Thursday, July 11. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a manufactured home with fire and smoke coming from the back of the residence. Crews were able to confine the fire to the exterior rear wall of the residence, the deck and a portion of the roof. Through a swift fire attack, knock-down was obtained within 5 minutes. There was one occupant at home at the time and exited the property safely. A bystander that spotted the fire attempted to assist, suffering minor smoke inhalation but refused treatment from paramedics.

CAL FIRE’s Engine 3558 responded in a coordinated effort with Big Bear Fire Department Engines 282 and 283, Water Tender 281, and Medic Ambulance 282. The incident was commanded by Battalion Chief Brian Parham. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Maltby.