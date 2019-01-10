Renters Use Moving Truck to Burglarize Cabin Rental in Big Bear

Big Bear, CA – Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on September 27th, deputies responded to a call for a security check at a rental cabin in the 300 block of S. Cavern Drive in Big Bear City. The reporting party stated a moving truck was observed in the driveway on a security camera and that the camera was subsequently disabled. The reporting party was able to provide the description of a male subject seen on camera before it was deactivated. As deputies approached the cabin, they located a man matching the subject’s description walking down the street. The male was later identified as Richard Galindo. Galindo was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was detained.

Deputies located the moving truck in the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver falsely identified himself to deputies as Jeramy Vargas. A records check found “Vargas” to have a suspended driver’s license and the truck was towed. During an inventory search of the truck, deputies found multiple items stolen from the rental cabin, including tools and brand-new mountain bikes.

“Vargas” was later correctly identified as Derek Smits. Smits is a parolee at large with multiple warrants in Los Angeles County. Through investigation, it was determined that Galindo and Smits entered the cabin without permission and stole the items that were recovered.

Suspects Galindo and Smits were arrested without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of burglary and being in possession of stolen property. Galindo remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail. Smits remains in custody without the possibility of bail, due to his active outstanding warrants. Arraignment hearings in this matter are set for October 1st in San Bernardino County Superior Court.