Relocation of Chautauqua High School Planned for 2019-2020

At the May 15th regular board meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District, the Governing Board gave direction to proceed with the relocation of Chautauqua High School. Chautauqua High School, or CT, is a continuation high school providing an alternative environment for students. For the 2019-2020 school year, CT’s enrollment is projected to be between 20 and 30 students. Due to the declining enrollment, the site’s Principal, Christina San Nicolas, will be reassigned to Big Bear Elementary School to serve as Principal. Moving forward, CT will be overseen by BBHS Principal, Tina Fulmer and Vice-Principal, Scott Hird. But the proximity of CT to Big Bear High at its current location creates a safety issue for students and staff. The move for the 2019-2020 school year will initially house students in three portables on the west side of the main Big Bear High School campus. With easier access to more resources offered at the high school, this move will also expand opportunities for CT students. Discussion will continue as to where the new permanent location on campus will be with a 12 to 18 month timeline for the permanent facility consisting of portables. The developer fees fund will be used to pay for this project. Superintendent Mary Suzuki shared that a letter will be sent out by May 25th to the students and families who currently attend CT inviting them to a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 4th at 6:30 P.M. at Chautauqua to discuss the transition. Options for relocation to a permanent site will also be shared with families at this meeting. District staff and Board members respect the need for CT students to have their own identity separate from Big Bear High. Superintendent Suzuki stated, “ We look forward to working with the Chautauqua students and families to help us prepare for the future home of Chautauqua High School.”