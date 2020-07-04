Public Health Officer Orders Face Coverings and Electronic Only Religious Services

Big Bear, CA – In an effort to protect the public from further spread of COVID-19, Dr. Erin Gustafson, the County’s Acting Health Officer has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving home beginning on Wednesday, April 8th until further notice. Face coverings may include coverings that secure to the ears or back of the head and encompass the mouth and nose. Homemade cloth ear loop covers, bandannas and handkerchiefs and neck gaiters may be used. All persons, including non-medical essential workers, are discouraged from using Personal Protective Equipment, such as N95 masks, for non-medical reasons. Surgical masks and N95 masks should be preserved for healthcare workers and emergency responders. Additionally in today’s County order, faith-based services must be electronic only through streaming or online technology. People may not leave their homes for driving parades or drive-up services or to pickup non-essential items. Violation of the order is a crime punishable by up to a $1000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both. The San Bernardino County Public Health Department has conducted drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in San Bernardino and Victorville in recent weeks The County has tentatively scheduled a drive-thru testing event for Friday, April 17 in Big Bear Lake. City officials are currently working with County public health officials, Bear Valley Community Hospital officials, the Big Bear Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and others to finalize the details within the coming days.

