Property Tax Deadline Approaching

Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino County Tax Collector is encouraging property owners to pay the second installment of their property taxes by Wednesday, April 10, to avoid a 10% penalty. The Tax Collector’s Office offers many convenient ways to pay, including online, by phone, by mail, and in person.

Taxpayers can take advantage of the online payment option at MyTaxCollector, making it easy, secure, and Simply A Better Way To Do Business®. You may also pay by phone at (909) 387-8308, or (760) 241-8829, and can be made using a checking or savings account free of charge. Credit card payments are also accepted; however, they include a convenience fee charged by a third-party processing vendor. Property owners interested in electronic tax bill delivery can enroll online to receive property tax bills directly to their email.

Mailed payments should be sent to the Tax Collector’s Office at 268 West Hospitality Lane, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0360. Only payments with a USPS postmark cancellation on or before April 10, 2019, will be considered timely.

Payments can be made in person at the Tax Collector’s Office in San Bernardino during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Property Tax Payment Center located at the High Desert Government Center, 15900 Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia, is also open for a limited time from now until April 10, 2019. Only checks and credit card payments will be accepted at the HDGC location. For faster service, please bring a copy of your tax bill.