Primary Super Tuesday Local Unofficial Results





Big Bear, CA – Measure I, the funding measure for the Big Bear Fire Department which needed a two-thirds majority to win, was only able to garner 42% of the affirmative votes. The fire board will meet soon to discuss the future options for the department.



The Third District Supervisor’s winner is incumbent Dawn Rowe who, with a 56% majority, will be declared the winner and will not be forced to compete in the November General Election.



Jay Obernolte dominated the race for the 8th Congressional District with 36% of the votes and will face off with Christine Bubser a political newcomer who received 26% of the votes.



The outcome for the 23rd District State Senate seat, now held by termed out Mike Morrell, remains unclear at this time. LLoyd White, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh and Abigail Medina are locked in a close battle to determine who will move to the runoff in November.

Mayor Rick Herrick and Thurston Smith are the two final candidates for the California’s 33rd Assembly District which will be decided in the General Presidential Election next fall.



Proposition 13, the recent bond measure to fund school construction and repairs, is heading for defeat.

