Prescribed Burning Picks Back Up This Week Across National Forest

Big Bear, CA – Fire crews in all districts will take advantage of weather conditions safe for prescribed fire to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the National Forest. Additionally, one project, which is located along Forest Road 1N09* (City Creek Rd.) off Highway 330, will be the first broadcast burn of the season. These active forest management projects continue longtime efforts to maintain facility and community defense throughout the Forest. Smoke and flames may be visible day and night during burning periods.

Burning is planned throughout the week. Crews will evaluate the safest and most productive sites each morning to determine that day’s location(s). Burning may occur in multiple areas simultaneously.

Listed from north to south, the locations are as follows:

– Forest Road 1N09 (City Creek Road) at Hwy 330 (20 acres/broadcast)

– Angelus Oaks, east side of Highway 38 behind residences (30 acres/300 piles)

– Big Bear area neighborhoods of Moonridge/ski resorts, Sugarloaf and Erwin Lake (100 acres of piles per day)