Prescribed Burning Near Baldwin Lake

Big Bear, CA – Fire crews are continuing prescribed burning operations this week to reduce hazardous fuels around communities and other key spots on the San Bernardino National Forest.

Pile burning in the Baldwin Lake area, east of Big Bear Lake, recommenced Monday morning off Forest Road 2N02 (Arrastre Creek Rd.). Crews intend to continue burning throughout the week, targeting up to 100 acres of fuels reduction a day, weather and air quality conditions permitting.

Other locations where prescribed burning may occur if conditions allow are around the community of Angelus Oaks off Highway 38 (40 acres/200 piles) and off Highway 330 on Forest Road 1N09 (City Creek Rd.), which is between the communities of Highland and Running Springs (15 acres/30 piles and 20 acres/broadcast burning).

To date, fire crews have accomplished over 500 acres of fuels reduction across the San Bernardino National Forest for the 2019/2020 winter season.