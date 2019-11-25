Potential Power Outages

Southern California – Bear Valley Electric Service and Southern California Edison are alerting customers of potential rolling blackouts on Monday, Nov. 25, between noon and 6 p.m. from transmission line de-energization throughout the High Desert and Mountain regions due to an elevated wildfire threat.



BVES imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison and could be directly impacted if they proactively shuts down parts of its grid. Southern Caklifornia Edison issued an alert of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for Nov. 25 between noon and 6 p.m., due to dry, hot and windy weather conditions and the potential for an elevated fire weather threat across the High Desert region.



If you require power to operate life-essential medical equipment they encourage you to make special accommodations as a precaution, or for emergency situations dial 9-1-1 during the power outage.



For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837