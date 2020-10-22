Phase One of the Maple Hills Trails Complex is Now Open to the Public

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The first of three trails in the Maple Hills Trails Complex is now open for public use in Big Bear. Adding to the extensive trail network in the San Bernardino Mountains, the Maple Hills Trail Complex will provide outdoor hiking, biking, and nature walks. The new trail will give residents a new area of the Valley to explore.

The High School Loop is 3.2 miles long and will provide opportunities for high school cross country runners and bike team members to train, as well as outdoor, place-based science learning and experiential education prospects for both elementary and high school students. Additionally, the trails will provide necessary connectivity between local neighborhoods and schools, providing alternatives to traveling along busy city streets. The High School Loop is the first of three trails to be completed in the Big Bear Community.

Stacy Gorin, Executive Director of the Southern California Mountains Foundation said, “We are excited to participate in building this trail. Our team of Urban Conservation corpsmembers and volunteers worked alongside staff to create a safe and picturesque trail in the urban Big Bear center. We also want to give a special thank you to RCK properties for donating the property and to the Bear Valley Education Foundation is for its continued support in ongoing trail management.”

The SCMF will be hosting the grand opening on October 31st called “Treats and Trails”, between 11:30 – 3:30. The grand opening will include giveaways, candy, and fun. The ribbon-cutting will take place at noon followed by guided bike tours at 12:30. Be sure to decorate your bike in your favorite Halloween theme and join the festivities!