Pavement Repairs This Week on SR-18 in Big Bear

The California Department of Transportation maintenance crews are making repairs to storm damaged pavement on State Route 18 between Big Bear Dam and the City of Big Bear Lake this week. Motorists will encounter traffic holds with delays up to 20 minutes if traveling this section of SR 18 Monday through Wednesday from 9am to 3pm. CHP will be on scene to assist with the traffic holds. Please allow for additional travel time, have patience and follow all traffic commands provided by law enforcement and Caltrans crews.