Parolee Arrested For Being in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Big Bear, CA – Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16th, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on a vehicle near the intersection of Big Bear Blvd. and Summit Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. Deputies observed the passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Freddie Chavez, reach down toward the floorboards as the vehicle was being pulled over.

Chavez is on active parole with search terms and conditions in effect. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located a loaded semi-automatic pistol under the seat where Chavez was sitting. A records search established that the firearm is unregistered. Forensic testing will be conducted on the gun to determine if it may be stolen or may have been used in the commission of a previous crime.

Chavez was booked into the Big Bear Jail on criminal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of parole terms, with the addition of a gang enhancement. Chavez was transported to West Valley Detention Center and currently remains in custody without the possibility of bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 18th in San Bernardino County Superior Court. Felon Freddie Chavez potentially faces a third strike as a result of this arrest pending filing of a criminal complaint and prosecution by the District Attorney’s Office.