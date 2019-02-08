Pacific Crest Trail Air Rescue

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Saturday, July 27th, Douglas Hill and his son Casey Hill were hiking the Pacific Crest Trail east from Lake Silverwood. During the hike, Douglas suffered from dehydration and heat related illness. Douglas lost consciousness and Casey used his cell phone to call 911.



San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s helicopter, 40King5, responded to the GPS location given by Casey’s cell phone. 40K5 located the two on the Pacific Crest Trail, 2 miles east of Deep Creek Hot Springs. The crew determined a hoist rescue was needed and requested the assistance of Air Rescue 306.



San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Air Rescue 306 responded to the location and lowered a rescue medic to Douglas and Casey. Both were placed in rescue harnesses and hoisted into the helicopter. They were transported to Bowen Ranch and released to medical personnel.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public about the dangers of hiking in the local mountains and desert. Without proper experience and preparation, this type of activity can lead to serious injury or death.