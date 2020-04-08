Officials Determine Apple Fire Triggered by Vehicle Exhaust

Big Bear News – Cherry Valley, CA – 7:30am, 8/4/20 – CAL FIRE investigators have determined that the cause of the Apple Fire was the result of a vehicle malfunction, specifically, a diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system. Officials are seeking information from anyone that may have seen a vehicle which appeared to have mechanical problems or unusual smoke emitting from it. The Apple Fire started at approximately 4:55pm on Friday, July 31st, near the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road in Cherry Valley. If you were driving on Oak Glen Road at the time the fires were small, contact CAL FIRE’s anonymous hotline at 1-800-633-2836. Currently, the Apple Fire has burned 26,850 and is 7% contained. Overnight, the fire continued to spread to the north across the head of Mill Creek Canyon and east into the San Gorgonio Wilderness Area. Yesterday, firefighter efforts included assessment and preparation for the potential of structure threat in Forest Falls, Oak Glen and nearby areas. The Apple Fire is still not a threat to Big Bear.