Off Highway Vehicle Volunteer Program Seeks Participants

Big Bear, CA – The Southern California Mountains Foundation is seeking individuals interested in joining the Off Highway Vehicle Education and Safety Program. Volunteers will help spread the word on safe, responsible, and sustainable motorized recreation on public lands. Join the fun and share your off-highway knowledge and enthusiasm at local dealerships, community events, schools, industry shows, and out on forest trails and

staging areas.

SCMF will provide all of the training and materials you need, just bring your passion for the outdoors and OHVs! To learn more about becoming an OHV volunteer contact: Rick Lavello at rlavello@moountainsfoundation.org or attend the OHV Volunteer Orientation on May 19th , 2018 @ 9:00 am at the San Bernardino National Forest Headquarters located at 602 S. Tippecanoe Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92408.