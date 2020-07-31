No Village Street Closure This Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Lake City Council held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to consider additional street closures in The Village, and decided NOT to implement any additional closures on Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive at this time. All streets and parking spaces in The Village will be open for vehicular traffic and use this weekend, and all sidewalks are reserved for pedestrian use. Businesses may continue to set up outdoors, but only on their own property.

The City will continue to maintain a strong law enforcement presence in The Village this weekend and beyond, and again reminds residents, businesses, and visitors that face masks are required when entering a business or interacting with others indoors or outdoors in The Village.

The City Council will discuss the street / parking space closures again at the August 10 regular City Council meeting, and the City may implement this strategy again later this summer or fall.