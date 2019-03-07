New Hiking Trail at Big Bear Mountain Resort

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Mountain Resort’s new hiking trail, The Bobsled trail, is now open. The 1.45 mile trail, which runs from Snow Summit’s peak down to the base area, can be used by all visitors free of charge. Guests also have the option of catching a ride to the top on the Scenic Sky Chair, which is free for kids 12 and under.

The trail was constructed with minimal impact. No trees were removed nor streams crossed. The trail is sloped to help prevent erosion and create a sustainable bed, and only .13 acres of previously undisturbed land were affected by the trail’s construction. The Bobsled trail is the first of two trails set to open this summer at Big Bear Mountain resort, the second (yet to be named), is designed to be an advanced mountain biking trail and is scheduled to open in late July.