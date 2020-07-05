New DWP Rebates Now Available

Big Bear News, Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water is offering their customers ways to save water in the yard this Spring with a suite of new rebates available. The DWP has doubled turf removal incentives to one dollar per square foot and is now offering rebates on rain barrels, WaterSense certified smart irrigation controllers and WaterSense certified sprinklers for both residential and commercial customers. In addition, a limited number of 7-Zone smart irrigation controllers and 50-55 gallon rain barrels may be available at no cost while supplies last. All rebates and programs are subject to specific terms, applications and inspections and funding is limited. Call 866-5050 x 268 or email conservation@BBLDWP.com to confirm eligibility before removing, purchasing or installing turf or equipment. For more information on water saving rebates, visit www.BBLDWP.com/OER.