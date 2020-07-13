New COVID-19 Restrictions Effective Today

Big Bear News, San Bernardino County, CA – Due to a recent increase in COVID 19 cases, Governor Newsom has instituted new restrictions for many counties to adhere to. Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in the following sectors: Dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades), zoos, museums and cardrooms. Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide. San Bernardino County, as well as counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days, will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up: Fitness centers, worship services, protests, offices for non-essential sectors, personal care services ( for example: nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors), hair salons and barbershops, and malls. Additional information on these latest restrictions can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/