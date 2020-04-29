MWD Opens Big Bear Lake on May 1st with Phase One Limitations

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – In a Special Meeting held today for the Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District, the Board of Directors unanimously voted 5 to 0 to open Big Bear Lake in phases beginning on May 1st. General Manager Mike Stephenson stated that this has been a 3 week planning process and Phase One will be a controlled, limited soft opening in an effort to allow for usage of the lake but still adhere with Governor Newsom’s recommendations. The details of Phase One includes staffing and opening the East Launch ramp from 7am to 3pm, 7 days a week. The limitations include launching banded boats only with current permits with a maximum of 4 people per vessel. Occupants must be from the same household. At this time, only BBMWD banded boats will be allowed to launch. Quarantine bands will be offered offsite by appointment only. Public launch ramp requirements include a maximum parking lot capacity of 25 vehicles per day that are carrying vessels. Hand carry vessels will be decontaminated. Phase One excludes all boat rentals. Local marinas can place their slip customers banded vessels in the water. According to Loren Hafen, marina owner for Holloway’s and North Shore Landing, the launch parking lot limit of 25 vehicles is only for the public launch ramp. If you rent a slip from one of our local marinas, contact them directly for their hours of operation. Hafen added, “We appreciate the efforts of the MWD to open the lake for usage on a limited basis with the hope that marinas will be able to begin boat rentals in the near future”. According to Stephenson, that may occur in Phase Two or Three. Also, face coverings and social distancing will be enforced with no exceptions. The next meeting of the Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District will be on Thursday, May 7th. For more information visit https://www.bbmwd.com or call 909-866-5796.