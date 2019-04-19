Mountain Transit Celebrates Earth Day With Free Rides All Week Beginning Sunday

Big Bear, CA – Mountain Transit will be participating in San Bernardino County Transit Authority’s “Set Yourself Free” free ride campaign April 21-27, 2019. All riders may ride for free beginning on Sunday, April 21 and may continue to do so through April 27th during the campaign.

The campaign is sponsored by SBCTA with grant funding from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program. By allowing riders unlimited rides for seven days, the campaign will help people get in the habit of using transit at least on an occasional basis. Mountain Transit, Morongo Basin Transit Authority, Needles Area Transit, and Victor Valley Transit Authority will all be offering free bus rides the week of Earth Day which is April 22nd.

All of Mountain Transit services system wide including Dial a Ride, Off the Mountain Routes and Fixed route transportation are included in this promotion which runs April 21 through April 27.

Mountain Transit Dial a Ride reservations typically must be booked at least two hours, and no more than a week in advance. Mountain Transit anticipates a high demand from those wishing to try out Mountain Transit’s Dial a Ride service during this promotion. Riders are encouraged to book their reservation early as reservations are limited. Dial a Ride reservations for this promotion may be booked by calling 909-878-5200.