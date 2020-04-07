Mount Fire Investigative Officials Seek Person of Interest

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – San Bernardino National Forest officials are seeking help from the public in identifying a person or persons of interest seen leaving the Mount R Fire’s point of origin along City Creek Road, locally referred to as Forest Service Road number 1N09, as the incident began. The person or persons were seen in a black sedan Audi with a broken left taillight. The Mount R fire began on Friday, July 3rd shortly before 3pm off City Creek Road, east of Highway 330, near the “R,” a hillside University of Redlands emblem visible from campus. Anyone with information should call 909-383-5651.