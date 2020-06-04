More Closures from City Officials Discouraging Snow Play Activities

Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: The City of Big Bear Lake has put snow conditions in effect as of 10am today which means that plow operations are in effect and there is no parking on city streets. During this snow event today through Thursday, the City of Big Bear Lake strongly discourages mountain snow play activities, particularly by visitors traveling to the mountain communities. As a result, beginning today, snow play is not permitted except on your own property. To assist in these efforts, also as of today, all public parking areas, including parks, that are controlled by the City, will be closed to assist in the State of California’s effort to “shelter in place” and remain in your home community. Additionally, the Board of Directors for the Big Bear Municipal Water District have delayed the opening of the public launch facilities and the surface of the lake until at least May 1st due to the COVID-19 emergency. No vessels are permitted on the lake at this time. The MWD will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust as warranted in the future.