MISSING PERSON: Carlos Baltazar

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Highway Patrol located a vehicle on Highway 18 between Baldwin Lake Road and Cactus Flats on September 20th belonging to Carlos Alexander Baltazar. Baltazar was reported missing by family on September 24th. Aviation, a K9, and a ground search was done after he was reported missing. Baltazar’s backpack was found 75 yards away from where his vehicle was located. K9s continued to track his scent but the scent was eventually lost. Deputies are continuing the search with bloodhounds. Carlos Baltazar is a US Forestry Hot Shot who was off duty at the time of his disappearance and was not in the area of the El Dorado Fire. He is described as a 35-year old Hispanic male, bald headed with brown eyes, 5’9” tall and 175 lbs. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carlos Baltazar should contact Dispatch at 760-956-5001.