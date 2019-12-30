FOUND: Missing Juvenile in Big Bear City: Public Assistance Requested

UPDATE – 12/30/19 7:55 pm – The San Bernardino Sheriffs Big Bear station informed KBHR that Ivan Garcia was found unharmed. They thanked the community for assisting in locating him. More details may follow but at this time everyone is just grateful.



First posted 12/30/19 12:55 PM

Big Bear City, CA – The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station is requesting public assistance regarding an active search for a missing male juvenile. Thirteen year old Ivan Garcia, resident of Big Bear City, has been reported to have left his house some time this morning on 12/30/2019. Ivan may be wearing a charcoal cardigan with red and white on it or a black hoodie with white writing on the front that says “Happily Outdoors.” It is not believed that Ivan is prepared to be outside in winter weather for an extended period of time.

Deputies are currently conducting area checks throughout the Valley to locate Ivan. Additionally, a helicopter from the Sheriff’s Aviation Division is flying over the area and making PA announcements. Search and Rescue dogs have been ordered to assist in the search.

Anyone with information as to the current whereabouts of Ivan Garcia is requested to immediately contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100.