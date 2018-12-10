Malabar Way Home Burns in Morning Fire

Big Bear, CA – December 10, 2018 – A residential structure fire was reported on Malabar Way between Brewer Way and Gilroy Drive in Big Bear City at approximately 9:44 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a single-family two-story dwelling with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and back of the home. Crews were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin preventing the spread to adjacent homes. There were two residents at home at the time of the fire. Big Bear Sheriff’s Deputy Destiny Derryberry and off-duty Paid Call Captain Nick Bruinsma rescued the individuals in the home. Both were treated on-scene with no transport necessary. Knock-down was obtained within 15 minutes. Crews continued fire suppression activity obtaining complete suppression within approximately 25 minutes.

The first unit on-scene was Big Bear Fire Department’s Engine 283 from the Sugarloaf Station, commanded by Captain Luke Wagner. Command was transferred to Fire Chief Jeff Willis upon his arrival. Battalion Chief Ryan Harold assumed operations upon his arrival to complete the command and control of the response by Big Bear Fire Department. The fire required all units from Big Bear Fire Department to respond, causing a level zero draw-down; however, back-up coverage was provided to the Valley by CAL FIRE.

The origin of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.

For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.

Photos courtesy of Big Bear Fire Department.