Maintenance Work on State Route 330 with Flagging for Two Weeks

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation Maintenance crews will be partnering with CalFire crews to begin brush removal, guardrail repairs and various other maintenance related work on State Route 330 beginning Monday July 13.

The work will require flagging and take place Monday through Thursday, July 13 through 16 and July 20 through 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The first week of work will take place from SR 18 to the Middle Passing Lanes. The second week of work will take place from Highland Avenue to the Middle Passing Lanes.

Be advised that there will be delays and the solar signal is still in place for the SR 330 Bridge Rail Project. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be on scene for the safety of the work crews and the motoring public. Slow down, drive with caution through the work zone, and follow all commands from CHP and workers.

