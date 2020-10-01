Local Eagle Pair Lay First Egg of the Season

Big Bear Lake, CA – Wednesday, January 8th, started out as a pretty quiet day at the Big Bear eagle nest. Around 3:30, Jackie and Shadow both came in, adding some fluff, moving some sticks, and Jackie fit the nest bowl. They both left for a bit. Then Jackie came back around 5:00 and at around 5:27, she started laying Egg #1. She made little squeaks during the process that lasted about 5 minutes. She got up to check out the egg and roll it around 5:39.

Based on the past couple of years, Egg #2 is expected to appear after 3 days (maybe Saturday). Jackie and Shadow will truly start incubating after Egg #2 appears. Until then, they’ll keep this egg a little cooler so development is slow. That way, they’ll hatch closer together. Incubation is about 35 days from the second egg, which should be around Valentine’s Day.