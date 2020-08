Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Today’s fire fighting aircraft activity is in response to another lightning snag in the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire was spotted by during a helicopter recon flight. The incident, called Access, is being handled by SBNF personnel. Yesterday’s vegetation fire at Tip Top Mountain, east of Baldwin Lake near Forest Road 2N02, is now at 100% containment with the final acreage at 2.5 acres.