Lifting of Evacuation Orders for all Mountain Communities Affected by the El Dorado Fire

Big Bear News, Angelus Oaks, CA – As a result of firefighters gaining additional containment on the El Dorado Fire over the past several days, Incident Commanders will lift evacuation orders at 6:00PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 for the communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and Barton Flats. All of these communities will remain under an evacuation warning, open to residents only, until further notice.

Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls continue to remain under an evacuation warning. These areas are open to residents only.

Please note that Highway 38 remains closed from Bryant Street. to Mile Marker 37 (located approx. 3 miles west of Onyx Summit). Residents are allowed access to their communities with proper identification.

As a reminder, fire personnel and equipment will remain in these communities and along many of the roadways for several weeks. Please drive with extreme caution as road hazards may exist.

Residents returning to their homes and businesses may continue to see and smell smoke and fire activity that occurs inside containment lines.

Incident commanders wish to thank the local communities for their patience, understanding and support as firefighters continue their efforts to fully contain the El Dorado Fire.