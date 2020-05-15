Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Join Big Bear Connected this Sunday, May 17th for the Joyful Noise Car Parade starting at 3pm. This is a chance to have some fun and show support and gratitude for our essential workers, first responders and educators during COVID-19. Big Bear Connected is a group of local residents who have come together to create a digital connection for our community to bring us all together. Join the parade and decorate your vehicle with balloons, streamers and thank you signs. Gather at 2:30pm at Rathbun Drive behind the shops on Moonridge Road as the parade route travels around the lake. In following State orders, participants in each vehicle is limited to those who have sheltered in place.

Tune in to KBHR at 93.3 and 102.5 FM for a special parade playlist of music and participant instructions. The parade marshal will be Mayor Rick Herrick. Spectators can line up along Big Bear Blvd and North Shore Drive to wave the parade participants on. If you can’t join in the fun make sure to tune in right here. The Joyful Noise Car Parade, this Sunday, May 17, gathering at 2:30pm with a 3pm start. Let’s have some fun and show support of our local heroes who are working to keep us all safe.