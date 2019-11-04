Joseph Kelly Abruptly Resigns From Airport Board

Big Bear, CA – On Tuesday, April 9th, Big Bear Airport District Board member Joseph Kelly delivered a letter of resignation to Diane Cartwright, secretary to the board. His resignation was effective as of 6:00pm that evening.

After running for a number of boards around the Big Bear Valley, Kelly was elected to the Big Bear Airport District Board in 2014. Although his initial term was somewhat controversial at times, he was re-elected to the board in 2018.

In his resignation letter, no specific reason was given for his sudden departure, although he said that he would be going to Southeast Asia sometime in the future to participate in Medical Missions.