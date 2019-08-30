Joint Communication With the Big Bear Municipal Water District and the State and Regional Waterboards Regarding Algae

Big Bear, CA – The Big Bear Visitor’s Bureau has been in joint communication with both the Big Bear Municipal Water District and the State and Regional Waterboards regarding the algae situation in Big Bear Lake.

The state authorities use a different method of testing than the Municipal Water District and took samples in different locations. Both are accurate measurements of data. The Municipal Water Districts testing showed safe samples and no harmful levels of bacteria. All but one sample by the state showed non-detect levels of a really harmful toxin called Anatoxin. A few of their samples showed a presence of Microcystin, so no matter where visitors swim/enter the water, the advice from the Visitor’s Bureau is to be sure to wash off.

Unfortunately, Algae can move quickly and the situation can change quickly. Right now most of the lake has tested safe for public use. The last known location of a harmful algae bloom was in the Stanfield Cutoff area. The public is advised to avoid any part of the lake that looks very thick with algae. Use extra caution with children and dogs, particularly at the shoreline in shallow water where algae tends to sit. For additional questions regarding the levels of harmful algae or the most current lake analysis, please contact the Big Bear Municipal Water District.