Investigation Ongoing Into Fatal Collision

Big Bear, CA – On Friday May 24, at approximately 7:55 pm, deputies from the Big Bear Station responded to a report of an unknown injury traffic collision at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Mountainaire Lane. Upon arrival, deputies determined a red Sprinter van travelling north on Mountainaire Lane, entered the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and collided with a sportbike travelling west on Big Bear Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Sean Argyle, struck the front of the van and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center. On Sunday May 26, Sean Argyle succumbed to his injuries.

Big Bear Boulevard at Mountainaire Lane was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station.