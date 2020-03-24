Important Message From the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency

Big Bear City, CA – BBARWA encourages customers to clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes to reduce the spread of COVID-19; however, it is important to discard those items in a sealed trash bag and not the toilet.

Flushing disinfecting wipes, flushable wipes, paper towels, and similar products down toilets will clog sewer mainlines and cause backups and overflows at the treatment plant, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the package says “flushable”, flushable wipes clog pipes and interfere with sewage collection. Wipes and paper towels do not break down like toilet paper. Throw these items in a sealed trash bag instead.

Customers are encouraged to only flush the three “P’s”:

Pee, Poop, and Toilet Paper

Do not flush:

• Oil

• Medications

• Diapers

• Hair

• Sanitary Napkins

• Newspaper

• Soiled Rags

• Paper Towels

• Coffee Grounds

• Surface Wipes

Preventing sewer spills is important, especially during the COVID-19 emergency, for the protection of public health and the environment. BBARWA is considered an essential service under Governor Newsome’s Executive Order. They will continue to operate and are available by phone (909) 584-4018, email (admin@bbarwa.org) and mail, to assist the public with regular functions as much as possible.