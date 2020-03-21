I Have Coronavirus

Big Bear, CA – The time has come to announce that we have the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Big Bear Valley. I, Rick Herrick, KBHR General Manager and Mayor of the City of Big Bear Lake, was tested after a week of self quarantine following, with what has felt like, a bout with the flu. The results concluded that I’ve contracted the coronavirus, perhaps the first confirmed case in Big Bear. This is not the announcement that I imagined but I hope that by going public on what is normally a private, HIPAA type subject can be a learning moment for our tight knit community. A week ago, when the first twinge of illness struck me, I followed orders and stayed at home. Although this was not fun or easy I knew that I was fighting something off and I didn’t need to expose myself to others regardless of the illness. So I worked from home and kept my distance from my wife, frequently washed my hands, used sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer all while remaining in self quarantine. My symptoms have been relatively mild. I had a waning low grade fever, some chest pressure, achiness and fatigue. It was like the flu but very different at the same time. I’m sure that this novel coronavirus is being carefully studied for cures and patterns and that the medical world will learn a lot as more data streams in.

The message I need to convey is to heed the warnings from the World Health Organization as well as from our local officials. I am proud to say that our city has been proactive along with our county and state but. with that said. it is obvious that this virus is very new and very contagious. Please remember that it’s never too late to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and our community.

If you feel the slightest onset of illness, stay at home and call your doctor’s office.

Do not go to the local emergency room without calling ahead so they can evaluate your symptoms over the phone.

If you are not sick, stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing.

Encourage your friends and family to do the same.

The sooner that we collectively conquer this disease the sooner we can get our lives back to a regular routine.

Remember that tens of thousands of people will suffer from this pandemic. Some may lose their jobs, others will have difficulty paying bills or keeping employees, rent payments may be late and banks may suffer delinquencies but those problems pale to the much deeper losses others will no doubt suffer. For now I will conduct my business including my community and Mayor duties from home and I will recover to fight another day. I believe that this type of worldwide catastrophe can bring out the best in mankind and right now we need that to go viral.