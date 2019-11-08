How Prescriptive Fitness can change your life

What if there were a pill you could take that would make you feel better, increase your energy level, and add years to your life. And it was safe to take, no matter your age, gender, or physical ability. Would you take it?

Well, what if it wasn’t a pill, but instead a program tailored to your specific health needs – and all it cost was a little time and sweat?

Welcome to the world of Prescriptive Fitness. Most people know that regular exercise and physical activity are good for them. From boosting your mood to improving your sex life, the benefits of working out are undeniable. But while running on a treadmill or lifting weights may quicken your heartbeat and trigger your sweat glands, it’s not necessarily the best use of your gym time. Luckily, Prescriptive Fitness aims to solve your exercise inefficiencies by creating an exercise protocol that improves your overall health and well-being, mitigates problems of chronic illnesses and moves you away from the physical and financial burden of never-ending medications. “Exercise and fitness are the most important prescriptions of your life,” said Dr. Roger Moushabek, a board-certified primary care physician with Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group. “It’s one of the best things you can do for both your short-term and long-term health.”

Here’s how it works:

• Based on assessments and tests performed by a health care professional, a baseline is determined to help identify the areas you need to improve in and provide a foundation from which progress can be tracked.

• An exercise program tailored specifically to your health needs and fitness level is then created. The programs can vary greatly depending on the individual, targeting everything from weight loss and muscle strength to dealing with chronic diseases. For example, if you’re diabetic, your Prescriptive Fitness program may focus mainly on aerobic exercise and strength training, two areas that health experts believe are the most important for managing the disease.

• As you work through your Prescriptive Fitness program, you’re periodically given additional tests to chart your progress and alter certain aspects of the exercise protocols to ensure you’re maximizing your workout time. Dr. Roger Moushabek “Side effects from Prescriptive Fitness may include improvement in quality and longevity of life, as well as reduced pain, and increases to your stamina, energy, and libido. These are lasting and long-term benefits for the body, mind, and soul!”

