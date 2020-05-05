Homicide Investigators Are Conducting a Murder Investigation in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Sunday, May 3, at about 4:00 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a turn-out on Hwy 18 at Glory Ridge following the report of a possible deceased person in the area. Deputies and fire personnel responded to the location and confirmed a deceased male was located on the side of the mountain.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerad Laing, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.