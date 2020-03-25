Homicide Detectives Update Information on the Investigation into the Deaths of Paul Stockwell & Ria Williams

Big Bear, CA – Detectives have received autopsy and test results related to the deaths of Ria Gabriella Williams and Paul Stockwell. The two were found deceased on February 3rd near the Cougar Crest Trailhead. The Coroner has concluded the cause of death for Williams was a gunshot wound and the manner of her death was ruled a suicide. The cause of death for Stockwell was also a gunshot wound. The manner of Stockwell’s death was undetermined, although Detectives discovered evidence which was consistent with Stockwell also committing suicide. During the initial investigation, Detectives recovered a gun at the scene which was registered to Stockwell.

Detectives appreciate the patience and understanding of the Big Bear community during this lengthy investigation.