Homicide Detectives Have Confirmed Suspect Responsible for the Murder of Judge’s Family in New Jersey also Killed Crestline Lawyer

Big Bear News – Crestline, CA – On Saturday, July 11 at 4:03 p.m. Twin Peaks deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Glenwood Drive in Crestline. Upon arrival deputies found the victim, later identified as Marc Angelucci, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid also responded and Angelucci was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday, July 20, Homicide detectives began working with Investigators in the Newark FBI office to determine if there was a connection to the murder of Marc Angelucci and members of Judge Salas’ family in New Jersey. On Wednesday, July 22nd the FBI confirmed there was evidence linking the two murder cases.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Homicide detectives received information regarding additional evidence that tied the suspect, Roy Den Hollander, to the murder of Marc Angelucci.

Detectives determined that on July 7, Hollander arrived at the San Bernardino train station and rented a car. On July 11, Den Hollander drove his rental car to Marc Angelucci’s residence where he shot and killed him. Hollander immediately fled the area in his rental car. After the murder, Den Hollander boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California.

The investigation is ongoing. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.