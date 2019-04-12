Homicide Detectives Arrest Big Bear City Man for the Shooting Deaths of His Roommates

Big Bear City, CA – On Monday, December 2, at 1:23 p.m. dispatch received a 911 call from Ralph Meneses of Big Bear City reporting he was attacked by his roommates, Cynthia Kilough and Jeffrey Tiner, and he shot both of them. Deputies and medical personnel arrived and found Kilough in front of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Tiner was found deceased inside the home. Meneses had several puncture wounds to his midsection but did not require hospitalization.

Homicide Detectives responded and through investigation, determined Meneses, Kilough, and Tiner were involved in an argument, which escalated to a physical assault. During the incident, Meneses shot and killed Kilough and Tiner. It was later determined that Meneses’ wounds were self-inflicted.

Meneses was booked for Murder at Central Detention Center and is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tramayne Phillips, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.