Hoist Rescue for Climber in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. Comm Center received a 911 call reporting a climber had fallen approximately 100’ and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.



40King4 responded to search the area of the GPS coordinates received by Comm Center and Air Rescue 308 responded to conduct a possible hoist rescue. The crew of 40King4 located the victim at the base of a large rock and confirmed that due to his location and the nearby terrain a hoist rescue would be necessary.



Due to the hot temperature and the altitude of the victim (approximately 7200’) AR308 landed and off-loaded equipment and one personnel to lighten the aircraft.



AR308 conducted a hoist rescue of the victim. The Crew Chief inserted an Air Medic approximately 140’ to the victim, followed by a Stokes Litter. The Air Medic and SBCFD personnel placed the victim in the Stokes Litter, which AR308 hoisted back into the aircraft, followed by the Air Medic. AR308 then flew the victim to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.